Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Air Commodore Pete Robinson (left), Air Task Group commander and U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Baldwin (right), 13th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, pose during a media interview discussing Talisman Sabre 23. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral exercise between Australia and the U.S. that demonstrates the capability to rapidly deploy and operate to accomplish a wide range of missions alongside joint and allied partners to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Eric Summers Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 01:06
|Photo ID:
|7934760
|VIRIN:
|230725-F-VH066-1010
|Resolution:
|6687x4463
|Size:
|13.26 MB
|Location:
|ROYAL AIR FORCE BASE DARWIN, NT, AU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Start Your Engines: Combined Air Forces kick off Talisman Sabre 23, by TSgt Eric Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Start your engines: combined Air Forces kick off Talisman Sabre 23
