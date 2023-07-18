Start your engines: combined Air Forces kick off Talisman Sabre 23

Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Air Commodore Pete Robinson (left), Air Task Group commander and U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Baldwin (right), 13th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, pose during a media interview discussing Talisman Sabre 23. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral exercise between Australia and the U.S. that demonstrates the capability to rapidly deploy and operate to accomplish a wide range of missions alongside joint and allied partners to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Eric Summers Jr.)

