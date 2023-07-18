Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Sad iron and trivet

    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Sad iron and trivet

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This sad iron was recovered from a post-contact Euro-American homestead in a 2015 Fort McCoy archaeological dig. It is triangular, weighs 6.75 pounds, and is missing the handle. The iron base is of solid construction and the missing handle was most likely metal too. (Photo by Fort McCoy Archaeology Team)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 00:17
    Photo ID: 7934678
    VIRIN: 230724-A-A4608-4784
    Resolution: 962x720
    Size: 71.64 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Sad iron and trivet, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Sad iron and trivet

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT
    Army archaeology
    Fort McCoy history and artifacts

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT