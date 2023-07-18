Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Sad iron and trivet

This sad iron was recovered from a post-contact Euro-American homestead in a 2015 Fort McCoy archaeological dig. It is triangular, weighs 6.75 pounds, and is missing the handle. The iron base is of solid construction and the missing handle was most likely metal too. (Photo by Fort McCoy Archaeology Team)

