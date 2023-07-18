Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DPAA and ROK Host Repatriation Ceremony

    DPAA and ROK Host Repatriation Ceremony

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    Mr. Beom Chul Shin, Republic of Korea (ROK) Ministry of National Defense vice minister provides remarks on returning fallen Korean service members back to their families during the Korean War Remains Repatriation Ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 25, 2023. The remains were analyzed by scientists and staff from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Laboratory and (MAKRI) during a joint forensic review (JFR) conducted prior to the ceremony. The partnership between DPAA and MAKRI symbolizes the U.S. and ROK alliance and has continued to grow as both organizations endeavor to recover and identify their countrymen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 22:29
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    TAGS

    DoD
    Korean War
    repatriation
    Republic of Korea
    DPAA
    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

