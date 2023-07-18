DPAA and ROK Host Repatriation Ceremony

Mr. Beom Chul Shin, Republic of Korea (ROK) Ministry of National Defense vice minister provides remarks on returning fallen Korean service members back to their families during the Korean War Remains Repatriation Ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 25, 2023. The remains were analyzed by scientists and staff from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Laboratory and (MAKRI) during a joint forensic review (JFR) conducted prior to the ceremony. The partnership between DPAA and MAKRI symbolizes the U.S. and ROK alliance and has continued to grow as both organizations endeavor to recover and identify their countrymen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

