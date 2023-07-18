Lieutenant to Captain

Army Reserve 1st Lt. Lacy Elwood double-checked a text from her phone notifying her that she was promoted to the rank of Captain during the Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) Wellness mission on July 14, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly Willett)

