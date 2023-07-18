Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly Willett 

    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)

    Army Reserve 1st Lt. Lacy Elwood double-checked a text from her phone notifying her that she was promoted to the rank of Captain during the Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) Wellness mission on July 14, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly Willett)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 10:07
    Photo ID: 7932763
    VIRIN: 230714-F-SV928-3967
    Resolution: 1045x752
    Size: 192.69 KB
    Location: MP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lieutenant to Captain, by SSgt Kelly Willett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)

