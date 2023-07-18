Several government resources and tools are available to help you win your first Department of Defense (DoD) contract. This step-by-step guide explains how to get started.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2023 20:00
|Photo ID:
|7931934
|VIRIN:
|230724-O-GO102-2911
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|292.29 KB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Hometown:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 10 Steps to Winning Your First DoD Contract, by Suzanne Zurn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Contracting
LEAVE A COMMENT