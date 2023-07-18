Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Large Scale Exercise 2023

    UNITED STATES

    07.24.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Lauren Howes 

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    NORFOLK, Va. -- Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, and Lt. Gen. Brian Cavanaugh, commander, Marine Forces Command announce the upcoming Large Scale Exercise (LSE) 2023 during a media event held at U.S. Fleet Forces Command, July 24. Scheduled to run from Aug. 9-18, LSE 2023 is a live, virtual, and constructive, globally-integrated exercise designed to refine the synchronization of maritime operations across six maritime component commands, seven numbered fleets, and 22 time zones. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Lauren Howes)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Large Scale Exercise 2023, by CPO Lauren Howes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

