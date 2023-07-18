Large Scale Exercise 2023

NORFOLK, Va. -- Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, and Lt. Gen. Brian Cavanaugh, commander, Marine Forces Command announce the upcoming Large Scale Exercise (LSE) 2023 during a media event held at U.S. Fleet Forces Command, July 24. Scheduled to run from Aug. 9-18, LSE 2023 is a live, virtual, and constructive, globally-integrated exercise designed to refine the synchronization of maritime operations across six maritime component commands, seven numbered fleets, and 22 time zones. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Lauren Howes)

