    U.S. Army helicopter unit conducts rescue near Snoqualmie Pass

    SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2023

    A UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter assigned to U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachement-Yakima, 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade orbits above the Alpine Lakes Wilderness, Wash. on Jul. 22, 2023 during a rescue mission. Photo courtesy of Maj. Alec DeGroat, USAAAD Commander, who happened to be camping two miles from the incident location.

    Date Taken: 07.22.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 17:15
    Location: SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA, US 
    medevac
    sar
    hoist
    dustoff
    dsca
    snoqualmie pass

