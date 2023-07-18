A UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter assigned to U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachement-Yakima, 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade orbits above the Alpine Lakes Wilderness, Wash. on Jul. 22, 2023 during a rescue mission. Photo courtesy of Maj. Alec DeGroat, USAAAD Commander, who happened to be camping two miles from the incident location.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2023 Date Posted: 07.24.2023 17:15 Photo ID: 7931668 VIRIN: 230722-A-OE827-2980 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 8.98 MB Location: SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 7 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army helicopter unit conducts rescue near Snoqualmie Pass, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.