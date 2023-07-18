NMRTU Everett Change of Charge 2023

A clasping of tradition, honor and duty…Cmdr. Andrew Rutledge (left) was relieved by Cmdr. Michael P. Bowers as officer in charge of Navy Medicine Readiness Training Unit Everett during a change of charge ceremony, July 13, 2023. Bowers detached from Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor as Rutledge transferred to Navy Manpower Analysis Center, Naval Personnel Command, Millington, Tennessee. For Rutledge, the ceremony marked the completion of a decade serving in the Pacific Northwest, highlighted by his four years as officer in charge at NMRTU Everett. “It has been a privilege to work with over 200 of the finest Sailors and civilians through some of the toughest challenges any medical unit can face, and achieve success together,” said Rutledge. “It’s been a true honor because I got to know many of you and watch you develop professionally whether through advancements, promotions, awards, but most important, by honing your skills as leaders for today and for the future.” As guest speaker and presiding officer, Capt. Patrick Fitzpatrick, Naval Hospital Bremerton director and Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton commanding officer, remarked to those in attendance that during Rutledge’s tenure, which included pandemic response efforts as well as experiencing restructuring and transition to the Defense Health Agency, it was a tough time to lead but one which was excellently handled and rooted in deep trust from Navy Medicine leadership and commanders in the Fleet for the support provided by the clinic staff to all those in need. “I want to thank you for how you’ve done your tenure here. You’ve been actively ands adeptly managing this team under some of the most difficult conditions we’ve ever experienced.” (courtesy photo provided by Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jasmin Damian).

