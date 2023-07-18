Recruits from Alpha-204 meet their company commanders and begin recruit training during a ceremony at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, June 16, 2022. Training Center Cape May staff members look forward to continuing the Coast Guard's Long Blue Line of developing fleet-ready women and men, who are ready to make a difference in our Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory Schell)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2023 16:07
|Photo ID:
|7931468
|VIRIN:
|230616-G-BQ174-1001
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|460.72 KB
|Location:
|CAPE MAY, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Alpha-204 Company Pick Up, by PO2 Gregory Schell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT