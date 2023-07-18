Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alpha-204 Company Pick Up

    Alpha-204 Company Pick Up

    CAPE MAY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory Schell 

    U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

    Recruits from Alpha-204 meet their company commanders and begin recruit training during a ceremony at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, June 16, 2022. Training Center Cape May staff members look forward to continuing the Coast Guard's Long Blue Line of developing fleet-ready women and men, who are ready to make a difference in our Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory Schell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 16:07
    Photo ID: 7931468
    VIRIN: 230616-G-BQ174-1001
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 460.72 KB
    Location: CAPE MAY, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha-204 Company Pick Up, by PO2 Gregory Schell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USCG #CompanyCommanders #BootCamp #CapeMay #TRACEN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT