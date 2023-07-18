Coast Guard Lt. Tyler Exum poses for a photo with wings that belonged to his great-uncle, Herven P. Exum, a Tuskegee Airman, during a winging ceremony at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, June 23, 2023. Exum and his father, retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Larnell B. Exum, reflect on the significance of the wings and their family’s military legacy. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2023 16:10
|Photo ID:
|7931413
|VIRIN:
|230623-G-NJ244-1001
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|6.69 MB
|Location:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Legacy of a hero, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT