    Legacy of a hero

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Coast Guard Lt. Tyler Exum poses for a photo with wings that belonged to his great-uncle, Herven P. Exum, a Tuskegee Airman, during a winging ceremony at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, June 23, 2023. Exum and his father, retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Larnell B. Exum, reflect on the significance of the wings and their family’s military legacy. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 16:10
    Photo ID: 7931413
    VIRIN: 230623-G-NJ244-1001
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 6.69 MB
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US 
    USCG
    Tuskegee
    Airman
    Aviation

