Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OSI Detachment 340

    OSI Detachment 340

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Members assigned to the Air Force Office of Special Investigations Detachment 340 stand for a group photo at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 24, 2023. OSI personnel are responsible for identifying, exploiting and neutralizing criminal, terrorist and intelligence threats to the Air Force, Department of Defense and U.S. Government. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 12:48
    Photo ID: 7930953
    VIRIN: 230724-F-IA158-1005
    Resolution: 8005x5337
    Size: 21.7 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 13

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OSI Detachment 340, by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    group photo
    SFS
    security forces
    OSI
    Office of Special Investigations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT