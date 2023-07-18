Members assigned to the Air Force Office of Special Investigations Detachment 340 stand for a group photo at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 24, 2023. OSI personnel are responsible for identifying, exploiting and neutralizing criminal, terrorist and intelligence threats to the Air Force, Department of Defense and U.S. Government. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2023 Date Posted: 07.24.2023 12:48 Photo ID: 7930953 VIRIN: 230724-F-IA158-1005 Resolution: 8005x5337 Size: 21.7 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 13 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, OSI Detachment 340, by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.