Coast Guard rescues 2 from capsized boat near Savannah

The U.S. Coast Guard responds to a capsized 16-foot boat offshore Jekyll Island, Georgia, July 23, 2023. The two mariners aboard were rescued by an aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Savannah and safely brought to shore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Coast Guard Air Station Savannah)

