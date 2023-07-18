Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 2 from capsized boat near Savannah

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2023

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    The U.S. Coast Guard responds to a capsized 16-foot boat offshore Jekyll Island, Georgia, July 23, 2023. The two mariners aboard were rescued by an aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Savannah and safely brought to shore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Coast Guard Air Station Savannah)

