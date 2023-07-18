Undisclosed location -- U.S. Air Force Col. Ted Wilson, the command chaplain of U.S. Air Forces Central (AFCENT), discusses his expectations with the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing chapel team during a visit on July 14, 2023. During the visit, the AFCENT command chaplain and religious affairs senior enlisted leader, Senior Master Sgt. Jonathan Torres, toured 332d units and received an overview of the spiritual fitness programs the chapel team manages to strengthen the force and maintain morale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Candice Allen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2023 Date Posted: 07.22.2023 04:06 Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) This work, AFCENT Chaplain visits 332d Chapel team, by Maj. Candice Allen