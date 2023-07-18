Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCENT Chaplain visits 332d Chapel team

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Maj. Candice Allen 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    Undisclosed location -- U.S. Air Force Col. Ted Wilson, the command chaplain of U.S. Air Forces Central (AFCENT), discusses his expectations with the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing chapel team during a visit on July 14, 2023. During the visit, the AFCENT command chaplain and religious affairs senior enlisted leader, Senior Master Sgt. Jonathan Torres, toured 332d units and received an overview of the spiritual fitness programs the chapel team manages to strengthen the force and maintain morale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Candice Allen)

    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing
    Chaplain
    Chapel team

