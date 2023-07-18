Members from multiple nation's air forces gather together to plan an elephant walk during Mobility Guardian 23 in Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 18, 2023.MG23 is a multilateral exercise and an opportunity to train alongside our Allies and partners, increase interoperability and bolster our collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sean Carnes)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2023 16:44
|Photo ID:
|7928248
|VIRIN:
|230718-F-CC297-1016
|Resolution:
|5972x3973
|Size:
|12.99 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Partner nations plan a large elephant walk, by SSgt Sean Carnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT