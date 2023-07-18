Partner nations plan a large elephant walk

Members from multiple nation's air forces gather together to plan an elephant walk during Mobility Guardian 23 in Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 18, 2023.MG23 is a multilateral exercise and an opportunity to train alongside our Allies and partners, increase interoperability and bolster our collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sean Carnes)

