    Partner nations plan a large elephant walk

    GUAM

    07.18.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Carnes 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    Members from multiple nation's air forces gather together to plan an elephant walk during Mobility Guardian 23 in Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 18, 2023.MG23 is a multilateral exercise and an opportunity to train alongside our Allies and partners, increase interoperability and bolster our collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sean Carnes)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 16:44
    Photo ID: 7928248
    VIRIN: 230718-F-CC297-1016
    Resolution: 5972x3973
    Size: 12.99 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Partner nations plan a large elephant walk, by SSgt Sean Carnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AMC
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    MG23
    Mobility Guardian 23

