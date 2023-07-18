Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASN M&RA Visits San Diego Schools

    ASN M&RA Visits San Diego Schools

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2023

    Photo by Krishna Jackson 

    Naval Base San Diego

    Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs (ASN M&RA), Hon. Franklin R. Parker (center left) receives a brief from Mr. Lee Dulgeroff (center right), San Diego Unified School District facilities planning and construction chief, during a tour of Hancock Elementary School. ASN M&RA met with leaders from Naval Base San Diego and San Diego Unified School District to learn about and view the impact of a Department of Defense grant on school facility improvements. (U.S. Navy photo by Krishna “Krash” Jackson)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2023
