Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs (ASN M&RA), Hon. Franklin R. Parker (center left) receives a brief from Mr. Lee Dulgeroff (center right), San Diego Unified School District facilities planning and construction chief, during a tour of Hancock Elementary School. ASN M&RA met with leaders from Naval Base San Diego and San Diego Unified School District to learn about and view the impact of a Department of Defense grant on school facility improvements. (U.S. Navy photo by Krishna “Krash” Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2023 14:59
|Photo ID:
|7927957
|VIRIN:
|230605-N-RP435-1001
|Resolution:
|1238x789
|Size:
|133.94 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ASN M&RA Visits San Diego Schools, by Krishna Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT