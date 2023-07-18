Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs (ASN M&RA), Hon. Franklin R. Parker (center left) receives a brief from Mr. Lee Dulgeroff (center right), San Diego Unified School District facilities planning and construction chief, during a tour of Hancock Elementary School. ASN M&RA met with leaders from Naval Base San Diego and San Diego Unified School District to learn about and view the impact of a Department of Defense grant on school facility improvements. (U.S. Navy photo by Krishna “Krash” Jackson)

Date Taken: 06.02.2023
ASN M&RA Visits San Diego Schools, by Krishna Jackson