    Community Dentist Donates Supplies in Support of IRT Operation Wellness CNMI

    NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    07.17.2023

    Photo by Lt. Col. Kristin Porter 

    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)

    Saipan local dentist, Dr. Nelson Krum of Paradise Dental Spa, donated dental supplies to support the Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) Operation Wellness CNMI mission on Jul. 17, 2023. Krum is pictured with Maj. Lucinda Young, a dentist assigned to the IRT mission, as she picks up supplies.

