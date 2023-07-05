Community Dentist Donates Supplies in Support of IRT Operation Wellness CNMI

Saipan local dentist, Dr. Nelson Krum of Paradise Dental Spa, donated dental supplies to support the Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) Operation Wellness CNMI mission on Jul. 17, 2023. Krum is pictured with Maj. Lucinda Young, a dentist assigned to the IRT mission, as she picks up supplies.

