    ACE at Griffiss: B-52 and KC-135 taxi for departure

    ROME, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Lucas Morrow 

    914th Air Refueling Wing

    A B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 307th Bomb Wing and KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 914th Air Refueling Wing, taxi for departure at Griffiss International Airport, Rome, New York. The 307th and 914th took part in an Agile Combat Employment exercise to allow the wings to collaborate, expand their reach and remain agile. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Lucas Morrow)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 14:03
    VIRIN: 230726-F-IQ439-1001
    Location: ROME, NY, US 
    Air Force Reserve
    307th Bomb Wing
    Ready Now
    914th Air Refueling Wing
    Warfighter Readiness
    Agile Combat Employment

