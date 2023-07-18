The Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital Behavioral Health Department is participating in a pilot program to match individuals seeking care at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson to the appropriate level of support.



Pictured: Spc. Olaitan Babalola, behavioral health specialist at BJACH conducts a vectoring evaluation with a walk-in patient to match the Soldier’s needs with the right resource. Individuals can call or visit the specialty behavioral health clinic and a technician will begin the vectoring process.



The Defense Health Agency Targeted Care Pilot includes 10 pilot sites, deploying targeted care at their Behavioral Health Clinics. When the Pilot concludes in October, initial results will be analyzed and used to refine the program. At that time, DHA will also decide if the program is ready to be rolled out to all military treatment facilities.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2023 Date Posted: 07.20.2023 14:16 Photo ID: 7924424 VIRIN: 230720-A-GR633-1001 Resolution: 2752x2065 Size: 1.12 MB Location: FORT JOHNSON, LA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Targeted Care increases access to mental health resources for Soldiers, Families, by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.