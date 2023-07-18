Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Targeted Care increases access to mental health resources for Soldiers, Families

    Targeted Care increases access to mental health resources for Soldiers, Families

    FORT JOHNSON, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Jean Graves 

    Medical Readiness Command, West

    The Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital Behavioral Health Department is participating in a pilot program to match individuals seeking care at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson to the appropriate level of support.

    Pictured: Spc. Olaitan Babalola, behavioral health specialist at BJACH conducts a vectoring evaluation with a walk-in patient to match the Soldier’s needs with the right resource. Individuals can call or visit the specialty behavioral health clinic and a technician will begin the vectoring process.

    The Defense Health Agency Targeted Care Pilot includes 10 pilot sites, deploying targeted care at their Behavioral Health Clinics. When the Pilot concludes in October, initial results will be analyzed and used to refine the program. At that time, DHA will also decide if the program is ready to be rolled out to all military treatment facilities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 14:16
    Photo ID: 7924424
    VIRIN: 230720-A-GR633-1001
    Resolution: 2752x2065
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Targeted Care increases access to mental health resources for Soldiers, Families, by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Targeted Care increases access to mental health resources for Soldiers, Families

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JRTC
    Behavioral Health Specialist
    Army Medicine
    BJACH
    Fort Johnson
    DHA Targeted Care

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT