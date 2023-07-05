Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program 75th Anniversary Birthday

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Kellie Randall 

    U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program

    On Aug. 4, 2023, the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program celebrates its 75th anniversary – commencing a year-long celebration and recognition of harnessing the atom for unmatched propulsion and powering a global fleet. A joint Department of Navy and Department of Energy organization, Naval Reactors is responsible for all aspects of the Navy’s nuclear propulsion, including research, design, construction, testing, operation, maintenance, and ultimate disposition of naval nuclear propulsion plants.

    TAGS

    anniversary
    aircraft carrier
    submarine
    nuclear navy
    NNPP

