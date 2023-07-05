Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Safety champion fosters a culture of safety first for Army engineers in Korea

    PYEONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Chong Yun Kim 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Maj. Priscilla Jewell (center), Safety and Occupational Health Management System (CESOHMS) champion for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District, poses with USACE CESOHMS assessment team and members of the district’s Safety team following FED’s Stage 3 assessment, April 24 to 26, 2023. (US Army Photo by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District)

