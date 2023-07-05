Maj. Priscilla Jewell (center), Safety and Occupational Health Management System (CESOHMS) champion for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District, poses with USACE CESOHMS assessment team and members of the district’s Safety team following FED’s Stage 3 assessment, April 24 to 26, 2023. (US Army Photo by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District)
Date Taken:
|04.26.2023
Date Posted:
|07.19.2023 19:51
Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, KR
This work, Safety champion fosters a culture of safety first for Army engineers in Korea, by Chong Yun Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
