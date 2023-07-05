Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DM welcomes new command chief

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker, 355th Wing command chief and Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, visit the welcome center at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 18, 2023. The command team regularly met with units and organizations on base to connect with them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

    This work, DM welcomes new command chief, by A1C Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    leadership
    command chief
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    Commander
    DM
    Desert Lightning Team

