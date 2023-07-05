DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Navy Career Counselor Chief Zaira Rebollar, command career counselor assigned to U.S. Navy Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia files administrative paperwork in Diego Garcia, July 19, 2023. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jesus O. Aguiar)

