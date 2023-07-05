Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Career counselor

    Career counselor

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    07.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesus Aguiar 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Navy Career Counselor Chief Zaira Rebollar, command career counselor assigned to U.S. Navy Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia files administrative paperwork in Diego Garcia, July 19, 2023. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jesus O. Aguiar)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
    Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US
