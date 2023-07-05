U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Thomas Snyder, 357th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, performs a post flight check on an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. July 17, 2023. Snyder has been a crew chief at DM for three years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 18:41
|Photo ID:
|7920111
|VIRIN:
|230717-F-DX569-1383
|Resolution:
|5498x3927
|Size:
|8.98 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, DM Airman saves Tucson motorcyclist’s life, by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DM Airman saves Tucson motorcyclist’s life
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT