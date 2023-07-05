Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DM Airman saves Tucson motorcyclist’s life

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Thomas Snyder, 357th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, performs a post flight check on an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. July 17, 2023. Snyder has been a crew chief at DM for three years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 18:41
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    crew chief
    ACC
    A-10C Thunderbolt II
    maintenance
    profession of arms
    357th FGS

