    44th Fighter Group Assumption of Command

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Airman Zeeshan Naeem 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Gregory Preisser, right, assumes command of the 44th Fighter Group from Col. Benjamin Harrison, 301st Fighter Wing commander, during an assumption of command ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 14, 2023. Together, the 301st FW and 95th Fighter Squadron will support Air Combat Command missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Zeeshan Naeem)

    This work, 44th Fighter Group Assumption of Command, by Amn Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tyndall AFB
    301st FW
    44th FG

