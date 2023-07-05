44th Fighter Group Assumption of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Gregory Preisser, right, assumes command of the 44th Fighter Group from Col. Benjamin Harrison, 301st Fighter Wing commander, during an assumption of command ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 14, 2023. Together, the 301st FW and 95th Fighter Squadron will support Air Combat Command missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Zeeshan Naeem)

