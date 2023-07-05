USS Stethem Joint Operations with Indian Navy

230718 – N – VH878 – 058 INDIAN OCEAN (July 18th, 2023) The Conning Officer Ensign Skylar Lodice waves to the INS Tarkash while she is alongside the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stethem (DDG 63) Indian Ocean, July 18. Stethem is assigned to Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 9. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Junior Grade Saavan Patel)

