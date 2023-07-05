Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Stethem Joint Operations with Indian Navy

    USS Stethem Joint Operations with Indian Navy

    INDIA

    07.18.2023

    Photo by Ensign Saavan Patel 

    USS Stethem (DDG-63)

    230718 – N – VH878 – 022 INDIAN OCEAN (July 18th, 2023) Seaman William Chambers observes the INS Tarkash during joint operations aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stethem (DDG 63) Indian Ocean, July 18. Stethem is assigned to Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 9. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Junior Grade Saavan Patel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 12:20
    Photo ID: 7919079
    VIRIN: 230718-N-VH878-7166
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 6.53 MB
    Location: IN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Stethem Joint Operations with Indian Navy, by ENS Saavan Patel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DDG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT