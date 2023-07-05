USS Stethem Joint Operations with Indian Navy

230718 – N – VH878 – 022 INDIAN OCEAN (July 18th, 2023) Seaman William Chambers observes the INS Tarkash during joint operations aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stethem (DDG 63) Indian Ocean, July 18. Stethem is assigned to Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 9. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Junior Grade Saavan Patel)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 12:20
|Photo ID:
|7919079
|VIRIN:
|230718-N-VH878-7166
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|6.53 MB
|Location:
|IN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
