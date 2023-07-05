DUPONT, Wash. - OC/Ts of the 189th Infantry Brigade pose for a group photo at Solo Point at Dupont, Washington July 11, 2023. The photo was taken prior to the unit's Change of Command Ceremony scheduled to take place July 18, 2023 where Col. Hank Barnes will relinquish command to Col. Lou Kangas.
This work, 189th CATB Final Group Photo with Col. Hank Barnes, by SFC Scott Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
