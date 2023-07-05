Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    189th CATB Final Group Photo with Col. Hank Barnes

    DUPONT, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Scott Evans 

    189th Combined Arms Training Brigade

    DUPONT, Wash. - OC/Ts of the 189th Infantry Brigade pose for a group photo at Solo Point at Dupont, Washington July 11, 2023. The photo was taken prior to the unit's Change of Command Ceremony scheduled to take place July 18, 2023 where Col. Hank Barnes will relinquish command to Col. Lou Kangas.

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 23:20
    Location: DUPONT, WA, US 
