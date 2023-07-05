DCMA Detroit briefs Army employees during buyer’s boot camp

Carlos Lago, DCMA Detroit’s director of the Engineering and Manufacturing Group, and Army Maj. Jared Ryan, EMG deputy director, work for a professionally-complex contract management office that manages 4,000 contracts totaling over $44 billion. The pair educate new employees during the buyer’s boot camp at the Army Contracting Command at the Detroit Arsenal. The partnership was created in 2013 to enhance communication. (DCMA photo by Brian Thomas)

