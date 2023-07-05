Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Theater Army Staff Course creates connectivity

    CARLISLE BARRACKS, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Robert Martin 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    The U.S. Army War College hosted the Theater Army Staff Course from July 10th to July 14th, bringing together 27 attendees from 14 different Army staff offices. Over five days, the participants received instruction on theater army history, doctrine, and strategic guidance, to name a few.

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 15:42
    Location: CARLISLE BARRACKS, PA, US 
    leadership
    army north
    army war college
    USAWC
    theater Army Staff Course

