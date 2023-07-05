Theater Army Staff Course creates connectivity

The U.S. Army War College hosted the Theater Army Staff Course from July 10th to July 14th, bringing together 27 attendees from 14 different Army staff offices. Over five days, the participants received instruction on theater army history, doctrine, and strategic guidance, to name a few.

