    2023 Change of Command

    2023 Change of Command

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Sarah Peterson 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    Capt. Jesse Black, U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) commanding officer, addresses the audience during the NRL change of command in Washington, D.C., July 14, 2023. Black became the 42nd NRL commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Sarah Peterson)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 07.15.2023 07:26
    Photo ID: 7913957
    VIRIN: 230714-N-CZ309-1006
    Resolution: 7674x5116
    Size: 8.26 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 2023 Change of Command, by Sarah Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Black Relieves Petrovic as the 42nd NRL Commander

    Navy
    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

