Coast Guard boat crew from Station New London, Connecticut, take photos of a dock that has broken from its mooring in the Connecticut River, July 12, 2023. The crew was dispatched to verify this hazard to navigation and report its position so alerts can be made to the local boating public. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo Courtesy of Coast Guard Station New London) (This image has been cropped to represent the original scene.)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2023 15:44
|Photo ID:
|7913106
|VIRIN:
|230714-G-FG555-1001
|Resolution:
|960x1280
|Size:
|149.94 KB
|Location:
|CT, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard boat crew from Station New London, Connecticut, take photos of a dock that has broken from its mooring., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Coast Guard warns of hazardous boating conditions over weekend throughout New England due to regional flooding.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT