    CT, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    Coast Guard boat crew from Station New London, Connecticut, take photos of a dock that has broken from its mooring in the Connecticut River, July 12, 2023. The crew was dispatched to verify this hazard to navigation and report its position so alerts can be made to the local boating public. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo Courtesy of Coast Guard Station New London) (This image has been cropped to represent the original scene.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 15:44
    Photo ID: 7913106
    VIRIN: 230714-G-FG555-1001
    Resolution: 960x1280
    Size: 149.94 KB
    Location: CT, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard boat crew from Station New London, Connecticut, take photos of a dock that has broken from its mooring., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Coast Guard warns of hazardous boating conditions over weekend throughout New England due to regional flooding.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    USCG

