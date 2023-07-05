Coast Guard boat crew from Station New London, Connecticut, take photos of a dock that has broken from its mooring in the Connecticut River, July 12, 2023. The crew was dispatched to verify this hazard to navigation and report its position so alerts can be made to the local boating public. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo Courtesy of Coast Guard Station New London) (This image has been cropped to represent the original scene.)

