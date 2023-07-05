Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    23rd Civil Engineer Squadron change of command

    VALDOSTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Sheets, left, 23rd Wing commander hands the 23rd Civil Engineering Squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Tanner Smith, CES commander, right, during a change of command ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 13, 2023. Change of command ceremonies are the tradition of passing the unit's guidon to the incoming commander to represent the unit's change in leadership. ​​(U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 16:29
    Photo ID: 7910553
    VIRIN: 230713-F-IQ323-1159
    Resolution: 6851x4572
    Size: 24.72 MB
    Location: VALDOSTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron change of command, by A1C Sir Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACC
    commander
    change of command
    23rd Wing

