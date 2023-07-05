U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Sheets, left, 23rd Wing commander hands the 23rd Civil Engineering Squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Tanner Smith, CES commander, right, during a change of command ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 13, 2023. Change of command ceremonies are the tradition of passing the unit's guidon to the incoming commander to represent the unit's change in leadership. ​​(U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2023 Date Posted: 07.13.2023 16:29 Photo ID: 7910553 VIRIN: 230713-F-IQ323-1159 Resolution: 6851x4572 Size: 24.72 MB Location: VALDOSTA, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron change of command, by A1C Sir Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.