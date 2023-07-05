Jump Mission to Save Fisherman off Coast of Costa Rica

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen with the 131st Rescue Squadron, 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard transfer a patient by hoist down to a Costa Rican Coast Guard vessel, July 11, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard courtesy photo by Tech. Sgt. Jose Arceo)
