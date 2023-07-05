Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jump Mission to Save Fisherman off Coast of Costa Rica

    MOUNTAIN VIEW, COSTA RICA

    07.08.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Duane Ramos 

    129th Rescue Wing

    U.S. Air Force pararescuemen with the 131st Rescue Squadron, 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard transfer a patient by hoist down to a Costa Rican Coast Guard vessel, July 11, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard courtesy photo by Tech. Sgt. Jose Arceo)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 16:25
    VIRIN: 230711-F-KL412-9715
    Location: MOUNTAIN VIEW, CR
    SAR
    Pararescuemen
    California Air National Guard
    USAF
    129th Rescue Wing
    Rescue Mission

