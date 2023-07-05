Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    American and Romanian Sergeants Major reunite through NATO

    American and Romanian Sergeants Major reunite through NATO

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    07.10.2023

    Photo by Capt. Daniel Yarnall 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Sheldon Watson with 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting the 4th Infantry Division as the lead element for NATO’s enhanced Forward Battle Group Presence Poland, and Romanian Command Sgt. Maj. Florea Sas the senior enlisted advisor to Romania’s Chief of Defense, in Watson’s office at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, July 10. The 4th Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Daniel Yarnall)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 07:03
    Photo ID: 7908824
    VIRIN: 230710-Z-MI513-1002
    Resolution: 3934x2818
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American and Romanian Sergeants Major reunite through NATO, by CPT Daniel Yarnall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    American and Romanian Sergeants Major reunite through NATO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    4thInfantryDivision
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT