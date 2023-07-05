American and Romanian Sergeants Major reunite through NATO

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Sheldon Watson with 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting the 4th Infantry Division as the lead element for NATO’s enhanced Forward Battle Group Presence Poland, and Romanian Command Sgt. Maj. Florea Sas the senior enlisted advisor to Romania’s Chief of Defense, in Watson’s office at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, July 10. The 4th Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Daniel Yarnall)

