RAAF and U.S. Air Force medics participate in MG23

A Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) C-17A Globemaster III assigned to the 36th Squadron lands in Townsville, Australia to pick up U.S. and Australian medical personnel during exercise Mobility Guardian 23 on Jul. 8, 2023. International and Joint forces honed readiness and interoperability in challenging environments across missions including aerial refueling, aeromedical evacuation, the Global Air Mobility Support System (GAMSS), command and control, and humanitarian and disaster assistance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)

