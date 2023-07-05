A Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) C-17A Globemaster III assigned to the 36th Squadron lands in Townsville, Australia to pick up U.S. and Australian medical personnel during exercise Mobility Guardian 23 on Jul. 8, 2023. International and Joint forces honed readiness and interoperability in challenging environments across missions including aerial refueling, aeromedical evacuation, the Global Air Mobility Support System (GAMSS), command and control, and humanitarian and disaster assistance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2023 05:37
|Photo ID:
|7908765
|VIRIN:
|230708-F-PE888-1019
|Resolution:
|5872x3907
|Size:
|968.99 KB
|Location:
|AU
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|8
This work, RAAF and U.S. Air Force medics participate in MG23, by MSgt Amy Picard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
