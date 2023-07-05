Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAAF and U.S. Air Force medics participate in MG23

    AUSTRALIA

    07.08.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    A Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) C-17A Globemaster III assigned to the 36th Squadron lands in Townsville, Australia to pick up U.S. and Australian medical personnel during exercise Mobility Guardian 23 on Jul. 8, 2023. International and Joint forces honed readiness and interoperability in challenging environments across missions including aerial refueling, aeromedical evacuation, the Global Air Mobility Support System (GAMSS), command and control, and humanitarian and disaster assistance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 05:37
    This work, RAAF and U.S. Air Force medics participate in MG23, by MSgt Amy Picard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mobility Guardian
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    MG23
    Mobility Guardian 23

