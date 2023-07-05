Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG-KA Commander Shares Science and Space Stories at Child & Youth Services Summer Space Jam

    USAG-KA Commander Shares Science and Space Stories at Child &amp; Youth Services Summer Space Jam

    MARSHALL ISLANDS

    06.30.2023

    Photo by James Brantley 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Commander Col. Drew Morgan paid a visit to the Child & Youth Services School-Aged Care Summer Camp to share his experiences working and living in space with young island residents during the camp's Space Jam event, June 30, 2023.

    TAGS

    Mike Brantley
    Marshall Islands
    Kwajalein
    USAG-KA
    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

