U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Commander Col. Drew Morgan paid a visit to the Child & Youth Services School-Aged Care Summer Camp to share his experiences working and living in space with young island residents during the camp's Space Jam event, June 30, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2023 16:17
|Photo ID:
|7907547
|VIRIN:
|230630-A-NS640-3099
|Resolution:
|1498x1000
|Size:
|990.15 KB
|Location:
|MH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|7
This work, USAG-KA Commander Shares Science and Space Stories at Child & Youth Services Summer Space Jam, by James Brantley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG-KA Commander Shares Science and Stories at Child & Youth Services Summer Space Jam
