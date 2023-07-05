Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS LITTLE ROCK ARRIVES IN CARTAGENA

    USS LITTLE ROCK ARRIVES IN CARTAGENA

    CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA

    07.11.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA (July 11, 2023) Littoral Combat Ship USS Little Rock (LCS 9) arrives in Cartagena, Colombia in preparation for UNITAS LXIV, July 11, 2023. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Colombia, it brings together multinational forces from 20 partner nations, including 26 warships/vessels, three submarines, 25 aircraft (fixed wing/helicopter) and approximately 7,000 people. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations that enhance tactical proficiency and increase interoperability with the presence of unmanned air, surface, and submarine systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner Foy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 18:12
    Photo ID: 7905205
    VIRIN: 230711-N-AO868-1009
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.54 MB
    Location: CARTAGENA, CO 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS LITTLE ROCK ARRIVES IN CARTAGENA, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Little Rock
    LCS9
    USNAVSOUTH/U.S. 4th Fleet
    UNITAS LXIV
    UNITAS 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT