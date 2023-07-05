USS LITTLE ROCK ARRIVES IN CARTAGENA

CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA (July 11, 2023) Littoral Combat Ship USS Little Rock (LCS 9) arrives in Cartagena, Colombia in preparation for UNITAS LXIV, July 11, 2023. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Colombia, it brings together multinational forces from 20 partner nations, including 26 warships/vessels, three submarines, 25 aircraft (fixed wing/helicopter) and approximately 7,000 people. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations that enhance tactical proficiency and increase interoperability with the presence of unmanned air, surface, and submarine systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner Foy)

