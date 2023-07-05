New 40th Wing Commander, U.S Air Force Col. Jeremiah “Weed” Tucker

Check out our recent podcast with 140th Wing Commander, U.S Air Force Col. Jeremiah “Weed” Tucker where we discuss his background, his career as a fighter pilot, his family legacy, his vision for the 140th Wing's future and more!

