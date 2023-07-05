Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New 40th Wing Commander, U.S Air Force Col. Jeremiah “Weed” Tucker

    New 40th Wing Commander, U.S Air Force Col. Jeremiah “Weed” Tucker

    AURORA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson 

    140th Wing Public Affairs

    Check out our recent podcast with 140th Wing Commander, U.S Air Force Col. Jeremiah “Weed” Tucker where we discuss his background, his career as a fighter pilot, his family legacy, his vision for the 140th Wing's future and more!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 17:16
    Photo ID: 7905027
    VIRIN: 220225-Z-JF518-1151
    Resolution: 1219x928
    Size: 0 B
    Location: AURORA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New 40th Wing Commander, U.S Air Force Col. Jeremiah “Weed” Tucker , by TSgt Chance Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere
    140thwing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT