    Responders conduct dewatering on the Grande Costa D'Avorio following vessel fire

    NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    Responders with DONJON SMIT prepare equipment to capture the fire fighting water discharged from the dewatering pumps in front of the motor vessel Grande Costa D'Avorio at Port Newark, New Jersey, July 10, 2023. A fire broke out on the Grande Costa D'Avorio at the Port Newark Marine Terminal in New Jersey, July 5, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 12:20
    Location: NEWARK, NJ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Responders conduct dewatering on the Grande Costa D'Avorio following vessel fire, by PO3 Mikaela McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    McGee
    D5

