Responders conduct dewatering on the Grande Costa D'Avorio following vessel fire

Responders with DONJON SMIT prepare equipment to capture the fire fighting water discharged from the dewatering pumps in front of the motor vessel Grande Costa D'Avorio at Port Newark, New Jersey, July 10, 2023. A fire broke out on the Grande Costa D'Avorio at the Port Newark Marine Terminal in New Jersey, July 5, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee)

