    IM 23.4 Scout Snipers

    JORDAN

    07.10.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. John Allen 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Spenser Nam, assistant team leader with Wraith 2 scout sniper team, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, 1st Marine Division, fires an M107 .50 Caliber Special Application Scoped Rifle during Intrepid Maven 23.4, July 10, 2023. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command and Jordanian Armed Forces designed to improve interoperability, strengthen partner-nation relationships in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, and improve both individual and bilateral unit readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. John Allen)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 09:27
    Photo ID: 7904028
    VIRIN: 230710-M-FT281-1170
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 7.66 MB
    Location: JO
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IM 23.4 Scout Snipers, by LCpl John Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    MARCENT
    MARFORRES
    1st MARDIV
    INTREPIDMAVEN
    IM 23.4

