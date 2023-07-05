IM 23.4 Scout Snipers

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Spenser Nam, assistant team leader with Wraith 2 scout sniper team, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, 1st Marine Division, fires an M107 .50 Caliber Special Application Scoped Rifle during Intrepid Maven 23.4, July 10, 2023. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command and Jordanian Armed Forces designed to improve interoperability, strengthen partner-nation relationships in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, and improve both individual and bilateral unit readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. John Allen)
