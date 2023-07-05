Kosraean Marine returns home during Koa Moana 23

U.S. Marine Corps Private First Class Alexiander Sigrah, a Kosrae native and an automotive maintenance technician for Task Force Koa Moana 23, is promoted to the rank of Private First Class in Kosrae, Federated States of Micronesia, July 4, 2023. “I am excited to be able to go back home and fix a lot of stuff that I’ve always wanted to be involved in helping with,” said Sigrah. Task Force Koa Moana deployed to the Indo-Pacific to strengthen relationships with Pacific Island partners through bilateral and multilateral security cooperation and community engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps Courtesy Photo)

