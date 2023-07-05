Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kosraean Marine returns home during Koa Moana 23

    Kosraean Marine returns home during Koa Moana 23

    MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    07.03.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Private First Class Alexiander Sigrah, a Kosrae native and an automotive maintenance technician for Task Force Koa Moana 23, is promoted to the rank of Private First Class in Kosrae, Federated States of Micronesia, July 4, 2023. “I am excited to be able to go back home and fix a lot of stuff that I’ve always wanted to be involved in helping with,” said Sigrah. Task Force Koa Moana deployed to the Indo-Pacific to strengthen relationships with Pacific Island partners through bilateral and multilateral security cooperation and community engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 19:41
    Photo ID: 7903145
    VIRIN: 230704-M-HG547-1001
    Resolution: 5567x3520
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: FM
    Hometown: KOSRAE, FM
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kosraean Marine returns home during Koa Moana 23, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Promotion
    1st MLG
    I MEF
    Kosrae
    Koa Moana
    KM23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT