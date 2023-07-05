Unified Command continues response to fire aboard motor vessel Grande Costa D’Avorio at Port Newark

An air monitoring specialist contracted by Gallager Marine Systems conducts air quality testing in the area surrounding motor vessel Grande Costa D’Avorio at Port Newark, New Jersey, July 9, 2023. The testing is being conducted to monitor air quality in response to the fire on the vessel, which began Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee)

