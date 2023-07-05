Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unified Command continues response to fire aboard motor vessel Grande Costa D’Avorio at Port Newark

    NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    An air monitoring specialist contracted by Gallager Marine Systems conducts air quality testing in the area surrounding motor vessel Grande Costa D’Avorio at Port Newark, New Jersey, July 9, 2023. The testing is being conducted to monitor air quality in response to the fire on the vessel, which began Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2023
    Date Posted: 07.09.2023 16:47
    Photo ID: 7900717
    VIRIN: 230709-G-DV874-1212
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 7.34 MB
    Location: NEWARK, NJ, US 
    USCG
    New Jersey
    Coast Guard
    Newark

