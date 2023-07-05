Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. 1st. Class Dietrich coined for organizing community service event during Annual Training

    LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Evan Anderson 

    35th Infantry Division

    Sgt. 1st. Class Jared Dietrich, Senior Engineer Operations NCO of the 35th Infantry Division Protection Section, was coined by Division Command Sgt. Maj. Rob Istas during Drill Weekend at the Division Headquarters in Leavenworth, Kansas, July 9, 2023. Sgt. 1st. Class Dietrich was coined for dedication in organizing a Division wide community service project in the Leavenworth community during the 2023 Annual Training period.(U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Evan Anderson)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2023
    Date Posted: 07.09.2023 14:35
    Photo ID: 7900571
    VIRIN: 230708-A-KK913-5505
    Resolution: 3989x2631
    Size: 602.73 KB
    Location: LEAVENWORTH, KS, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. 1st. Class Dietrich coined for organizing community service event during Annual Training, by CPL Evan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    soldier
    community service
    excellence
    outreach
    coining

