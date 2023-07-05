Sgt. 1st. Class Jared Dietrich, Senior Engineer Operations NCO of the 35th Infantry Division Protection Section, was coined by Division Command Sgt. Maj. Rob Istas during Drill Weekend at the Division Headquarters in Leavenworth, Kansas, July 9, 2023. Sgt. 1st. Class Dietrich was coined for dedication in organizing a Division wide community service project in the Leavenworth community during the 2023 Annual Training period.(U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Evan Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2023 14:35
|Photo ID:
|7900571
|VIRIN:
|230708-A-KK913-5505
|Resolution:
|3989x2631
|Size:
|602.73 KB
|Location:
|LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. 1st. Class Dietrich coined for organizing community service event during Annual Training, by CPL Evan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT