Sgt. 1st. Class Dietrich coined for organizing community service event during Annual Training

Sgt. 1st. Class Jared Dietrich, Senior Engineer Operations NCO of the 35th Infantry Division Protection Section, was coined by Division Command Sgt. Maj. Rob Istas during Drill Weekend at the Division Headquarters in Leavenworth, Kansas, July 9, 2023. Sgt. 1st. Class Dietrich was coined for dedication in organizing a Division wide community service project in the Leavenworth community during the 2023 Annual Training period.(U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Evan Anderson)

