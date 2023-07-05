Coast Guard rescues multiple boaters on Lake Pontchartrain, Louisiana

Coast Guard Station New Orleans 45-foot Response Boat-medium next to a 23-foot pontoon vessel July 8, 2023, in Lake Pontchartrain, Louisiana. The passengers aboard the pontoon boat rescued after being caught in inclement weather. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Station New Orleans.)
