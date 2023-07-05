Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues multiple boaters on Lake Pontchartrain, Louisiana

    Coast Guard rescues multiple boaters on Lake Pontchartrain, Louisiana

    LA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hague 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Coast Guard Station New Orleans 45-foot Response Boat-medium next to a 23-foot pontoon vessel July 8, 2023, in Lake Pontchartrain, Louisiana. The passengers aboard the pontoon boat rescued after being caught in inclement weather. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Station New Orleans.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2023
    Date Posted: 07.09.2023 13:14
    Photo ID: 7900547
    VIRIN: 230708-G-G0108-1001
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: LA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues multiple boaters on Lake Pontchartrain, Louisiana, by PO3 James Hague, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Station New Orleans
    MH-60
    Coast Guard
    District 8

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT