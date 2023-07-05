Coast Guard Station New Orleans 45-foot Response Boat-medium next to a 23-foot pontoon vessel July 8, 2023, in Lake Pontchartrain, Louisiana. The passengers aboard the pontoon boat rescued after being caught in inclement weather. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Station New Orleans.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2023 Date Posted: 07.09.2023 13:14 Photo ID: 7900547 VIRIN: 230708-G-G0108-1001 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 1.22 MB Location: LA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard rescues multiple boaters on Lake Pontchartrain, Louisiana, by PO3 James Hague, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.