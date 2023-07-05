Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DECATUR, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2023

    Photo by Lira Frye 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    Lt. Gen. Daniel Karbler, commander of the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, thanks Gold Star Family members who have lost loved ones in their service to the country. Karbler spoke on July 8 during a dedication ceremony for the Decatur/Morgan County Gold Star Families Monument at Founder’s Park in Decatur, Alabama. (U.S. Army photo by Lira B. Frye)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2023
    Date Posted: 07.08.2023 17:54
    Photo ID: 7899992
    VIRIN: 230708-A-AB123-3121
    Resolution: 1024x769
    Size: 621.98 KB
    Location: DECATUR, AL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial dedication honors Gold Star Families, by Lira Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Gold Star Families
    Decatur
    Daniel Karbler
    Space and Missile Defense Command
    SMDC
    Founder’s Park
    Morgan County
    Joshua Rath
    Darlene Rath

