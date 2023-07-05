Memorial dedication honors Gold Star Families

Lt. Gen. Daniel Karbler, commander of the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, thanks Gold Star Family members who have lost loved ones in their service to the country. Karbler spoke on July 8 during a dedication ceremony for the Decatur/Morgan County Gold Star Families Monument at Founder’s Park in Decatur, Alabama. (U.S. Army photo by Lira B. Frye)

