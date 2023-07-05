USNS BURLINGTON launches unmanned vehicle

CARIBBEAN SEA (June 30, 2023) Sailors and civilian mariners launch a Wave Glider Unmanned Surface Vehicle from the fantail of expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) as a part of the UNITAS U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet Unmanned Integration Campaign. Burlington is one of 26 vessels slated to participate in UNITAS LXIV, the world's longest running maritime exercise, July 11-21. Colombia is hosting UNITAS LXIV this year with nearly 7,000 people from 20 nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner Foy)
USNS BURLINGTON HOSTS LAUNCH OF UNMANNED SURFACE VEHICLE
