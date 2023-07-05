ITX 4-23: 1st Battalion 25th Marine Regiment Battalion Photo

U.S Marines with 1st Battalion 25th Marine Regiment pose for a unit photo during Integrated Training Exercise 4-23 at Marine Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, CA, June 26, 2023. ITX is the Marine Corps Reserve’s premier annual training event, ITX provides opportunities to mobilize geographically dispersed forces for a deployment; increase combat readiness and lethality; and exercise MAGTF command and control of battalions and squadrons across the full spectrum of warfare. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Capt. Mark Andries)
|06.26.2023
|07.07.2023 22:05
|7899613
|230626-M-TT571-1006
|20006x4072
|52.65 MB
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|8
|1
