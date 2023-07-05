U.S Marines with 1st Battalion 25th Marine Regiment pose for a unit photo during Integrated Training Exercise 4-23 at Marine Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, CA, June 26, 2023. ITX is the Marine Corps Reserve’s premier annual training event, ITX provides opportunities to mobilize geographically dispersed forces for a deployment; increase combat readiness and lethality; and exercise MAGTF command and control of battalions and squadrons across the full spectrum of warfare. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Capt. Mark Andries)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2023 Date Posted: 07.07.2023 22:05 Photo ID: 7899613 VIRIN: 230626-M-TT571-1006 Resolution: 20006x4072 Size: 52.65 MB Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ITX 4-23: 1st Battalion 25th Marine Regiment Battalion Photo, by CPT Mark Andries, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.