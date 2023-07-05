Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ITX 4-23: 1st Battalion 25th Marine Regiment Battalion Photo

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2023

    Photo by Capt. Mark Andries 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S Marines with 1st Battalion 25th Marine Regiment pose for a unit photo during Integrated Training Exercise 4-23 at Marine Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, CA, June 26, 2023. ITX is the Marine Corps Reserve’s premier annual training event, ITX provides opportunities to mobilize geographically dispersed forces for a deployment; increase combat readiness and lethality; and exercise MAGTF command and control of battalions and squadrons across the full spectrum of warfare. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Capt. Mark Andries)

