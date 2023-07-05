Men of Company C, 1st Battle Group, 187th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division camped just outside of Beirut, 3 August 1958.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2023 16:45
|Photo ID:
|7899286
|VIRIN:
|230707-O-MF537-2436
|Resolution:
|895x613
|Size:
|162.01 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Eisenhower Authorizes Operation BLUE BAT (15 July 1958), by Erin Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Eisenhower Authorizes Operation Blue Bat (15 July 1958)
