    Eisenhower Authorizes Operation BLUE BAT (15 July 1958)

    UNITED STATES

    07.07.2023

    Photo by Erin Thompson 

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    Men of Company C, 1st Battle Group, 187th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division camped just outside of Beirut, 3 August 1958.

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 16:45
    Photo ID: 7899286
    VIRIN: 230707-O-MF537-2436
    Resolution: 895x613
    Size: 162.01 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eisenhower Authorizes Operation BLUE BAT (15 July 1958), by Erin Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Beirut
    Lebanon
    24th Infantry Division
    Operation BLUE BAT
    Marine Task Force 62
    Army Task Force 201
    Eisenhower Doctrine

