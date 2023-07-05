U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, Nebraska's 33rd Adjutant General, poses for a portrait during his last week in the office prior to his retirement following 45 years of dedicated military service, including 10 as adjutant general. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Kevin Hynes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2023 Date Posted: 07.07.2023 16:27 Photo ID: 7899234 VIRIN: 230629-Z-IZ368-1010 Resolution: 3712x5568 Size: 8.17 MB Location: LINCOLN, NE, US Hometown: MALCOLM, NE, US Hometown: WAVERLY, NE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nebraska's 33rd Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, by Lt. Col. Kevin Hynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.