    Nebraska's 33rd Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Lt. Col. Kevin Hynes 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, Nebraska's 33rd Adjutant General, poses for a portrait during his last week in the office prior to his retirement following 45 years of dedicated military service, including 10 as adjutant general. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Kevin Hynes)

    Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac: A transformative leader retires

    Adjutant General
    Nebraska
    Major General
    TAG
    National Guard

