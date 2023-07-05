Corps of Engineers to remove temporary pumps at the London Avenue Outfall Canal in New Orleans

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will remove the contingency pumps installed during the Spring of 2023 on the Pratt Drive side of the London Avenue Outfall Canal in New Orleans, La. The process to carefully remove the pumps and all associated piping will begin Monday, July 10, and take approximately one month to complete. USACE, in partnership with the U.S. Navy Supervisor of Salvage and Diving, installed 34 temporary pumps to provide emergency pumping capacity while work was underway to inspect and restore the permanent pumps at the London Avenue Permanent Canal Closures and Pumps structure. In February 2023, USACE identified corrosion as the primary cause of failure at Pump #1 at the London Avenue PCCP and, in response, began efforts to restore Pump #1 and worked with the PCCP Joint Venture contractor to inspect and repair, if necessary, the remaining 16 pumps at the three PCCP locations to ensure the pump stations would perform as designed during the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane season. These inspections and repairs were completed on June 1, 2023, with all pumps deemed available and reliable for hurricane season. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Labadens)

